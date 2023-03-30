Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘We need to be conservators of our environment:’ New solar panels installed at Frank Long Elementary School

By Hayley Boland
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System is going green! They’re taking another step toward using renewable energy in their schools.

Frank Long Elementary is now operating with newly-installed solar panels.

These new solar panels at Frank Long Elementary are expected to save the school district around $6,000 per year in energy costs.

It’s a renewable energy option that the school’s principal says, is fueling student innovation as well.

“Teachers will have lessons that come directly from the data that is pulled, that they’ll be able to incorporate directly into their science lessons,” said Principal Debra Sukaratana.

The 40-kilowatt solar panel system provides around 10% of the school’s energy usage.

They started building the panels in September, and they’ve been operational for about two weeks.

“It’s important because we need to be conservators of our environment, that’s an important life lesson that we’re teaching our children.”

School leaders say it also provides a backup energy source.

“If we had a hurricane or an outage where the refrigerators in the cafeteria went down, or the telephones in the office are down, this saves us. This keeps us from losing that important information.”

The $170,000 project was fully funded by a Georgia Environmental Finance Authority grant.

“We’re just thankful we were awarded this grant, because of all that they’re going to learn not just this year or the next year, but for many many years to come.”

Next up, the school will be using monitors in places like the cafeteria and the library for students to be able to track energy usage numbers in real time.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The sign in front of Hernandez Collision Center's Chatham County location.
High fees, long waits: customers accuse local body shop of wrongdoing
*
Power restored in Lowcountry after Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences massive outage due to fire at substation
Police lights
Chatham Co. Police arrest suspect in Peeping Tom incidents
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus

Latest News

FILE: Port of Savannah Georgia and River With Containers
Georgia Ports Authority adding 55 Hybrid Yard Cranes, will cause 50% fewer emissions
Habitat for Humanity using new method to build homes in Bulloch Co.
Habitat for Humanity using new method to build homes in Bulloch Co.
THE News at 5:30
‘We need to be conservators of our environment:’ New solar panels installed at Frank Long Elementary School
THE News at 5
Start date for phase two of Broughton Streetscapes project has not been decided