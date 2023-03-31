Sky Cams
Allenhurst home destroyed in early morning fire

An Allenhurst home was destroyed early Friday morning after a fire broke out.
An Allenhurst home was destroyed early Friday morning after a fire broke out.(Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALLENHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - An Allenhurst home was destroyed early Friday morning after a fire broke out.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Dunlevie Road.

Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene. A family of four living in the home were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters continue to investigate what caused the fire. The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

The Coastal News Service attributed to this story.

