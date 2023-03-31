Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bulloch County’s Portal Fire Station adding new office, sleeping quarters for EMS crews

Bulloch County’s Portal Fire Station adding new office, sleeping quarters for EMS crews
Bulloch County’s Portal Fire Station adding new office, sleeping quarters for EMS crews(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Bulloch County, they’re bracing for the growth and trying to get ready for more people and more emergencies.

It may look like just a concrete slab, but county leaders say it’s about bringing public safety to a growing community.

The added area behind Bulloch County’s Portal Fire station will hold an office and sleeping quarters for EMS crews.

“It’s all about saving time when you’re responding to emergencies. Certainly, our long range plan is to put EMS in as many locations as we can,” said Ted Wynn, the Public Safety director.

The county started adding full time firefighters in 2019 at a handful of stations. With the county’s population expended to jump by thousands in the next few years.

County leaders say they’re trying to catch up to recent growth and anticipate for the future.

“This is part of a long range strategy, based on an outside study and based on where we expect the growth that’s going to happen in the county.”

The newest piece of the puzzle is expected to be ready July 1.

Wynn says the plan includes more expansions like this.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlie Bennett
Georgia Southern University police arrests student after social media post
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus
Eric Campbell
Employee with Evans Co. Charter School System arrested
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
*
Murder trial delayed after assistant district attorney quits

Latest News

Blessing of the Fleet
Darien preparing for the 55th Blessing of the Fleet
Red Cross Blood drive
Red Cross Blood drive underway in Port Wentworth
THE News at 4:30
Darien preparing for the 55th Blessing of the Fleet
Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power) (PRNewsfoto/Georgia Power)
Georgia Power offering financial assistance to customers