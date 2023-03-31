Bulloch County’s Portal Fire Station adding new office, sleeping quarters for EMS crews

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Bulloch County, they’re bracing for the growth and trying to get ready for more people and more emergencies.

It may look like just a concrete slab, but county leaders say it’s about bringing public safety to a growing community.

The added area behind Bulloch County’s Portal Fire station will hold an office and sleeping quarters for EMS crews.

“It’s all about saving time when you’re responding to emergencies. Certainly, our long range plan is to put EMS in as many locations as we can,” said Ted Wynn, the Public Safety director.

The county started adding full time firefighters in 2019 at a handful of stations. With the county’s population expended to jump by thousands in the next few years.

County leaders say they’re trying to catch up to recent growth and anticipate for the future.

“This is part of a long range strategy, based on an outside study and based on where we expect the growth that’s going to happen in the county.”

The newest piece of the puzzle is expected to be ready July 1.

Wynn says the plan includes more expansions like this.

