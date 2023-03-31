Calvary QB Jake Merklinger commits to the University of Tennessee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 4-star quarterback Jake Merklinger makes his college choice official on Thursday.

Merklinger, who threw for over 1,900 yards and 32 touchdowns during his junior season for the Cavaliers, had over twenty Power Five offers. He boiled his choices down to a final-four of Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan State, and North Carolina.

In front of a packed gym at Calvary Day, Merklinger threw on a burnt orange Tennessee bucket hat -- choosing the Volunteers.

“I want to start with the quarterback development. The guys I am going to be coached by played at a very, very high level, and I am excited for that. Growing up in the south, I dreamed of playing at an SEC program. I’ll be playing in front of 100,000 people and I’m excited for that,” Merklinger said on why Tennessee.

The Calvary football program will have lofty goals and expectations heading into the signal callers’ senior season.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.