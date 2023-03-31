Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

City of Savannah offering three energy-efficiency community workshops

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power) (PRNewsfoto/Georgia Power)
Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power) (PRNewsfoto/Georgia Power)(PRNewswire)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah office of sustainability is hosting community workshops about free energy-efficiency programs.

The programs are for income qualified Georgia Power customers. In addition, the program will offer minor upgrades, which can be completed in one day, and will make homes more comfortable and help lower monthly energy bills.

Residents can receive assistance in applying for the programs at any workshop, and only need to bring a copy of their Georgia Power bill. Staff will also be available to assist income-qualified seniors (ages 65 and up) with applying for Georgia Power’s senior discount program.

The workshops are part of the City’s 100% Savannah Plan to achieve 100% renewable energy in our community.

For more information on the community workshops or the 100% Savannah Plan, contact Clean Energy Program Manager Alicia Brown at 912-651-6838 or alicia.brown@savannahga.gov.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlie Bennett
Georgia Southern University police arrests student after social media post
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus
Eric Campbell
Employee with Evans Co. Charter School System arrested
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

School bullying
Savannah pediatrician shares signs of bullying to look for in children
An Allenhurst home was destroyed early Friday morning after a fire broke out.
Allenhurst home destroyed in early morning fire
THE News at 11
Time for some spring cleaning? House of Von has some tips
House of Von
Time for some spring cleaning? House of Von has some tips