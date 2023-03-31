City of Savannah offering three energy-efficiency community workshops

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah office of sustainability is hosting community workshops about free energy-efficiency programs.

The programs are for income qualified Georgia Power customers. In addition, the program will offer minor upgrades, which can be completed in one day, and will make homes more comfortable and help lower monthly energy bills.

Residents can receive assistance in applying for the programs at any workshop, and only need to bring a copy of their Georgia Power bill. Staff will also be available to assist income-qualified seniors (ages 65 and up) with applying for Georgia Power’s senior discount program.

The workshops are part of the City’s 100% Savannah Plan to achieve 100% renewable energy in our community.

For more information on the community workshops or the 100% Savannah Plan, contact Clean Energy Program Manager Alicia Brown at 912-651-6838 or alicia.brown@savannahga.gov.

