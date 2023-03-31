Sky Cams
Coastal Georgia Boy Scouts of America hold 2023 Golden Eagle Dinner

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Georgia Boy Scouts of America holding their 2023 Golden Eagle dinner Thursday night.

Every year, they gather to talk about scouting, promote local programs, and honor a local figure that serves the community.

This year, they honored Representative Edna Jackson, who represents District 165 in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Scout executive Lew Sisson says this event is an important milestone they look forward to every year.

“So scouting serves thousands of youths and families in the Savannah area every year and this is our largest annual fundraiser as well as an opportunity for us to tell our story and let our supporters and folks in the community know what scouting is doing all around them on annual basis.”

A familiar face took the role of guest speaker this year: Savannah’s own Nolan Smith from University of Georgia!

