Georgia Power offering financial assistance to customers

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power) (PRNewsfoto/Georgia Power)(PRNewswire)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying your utility bills this month, Georgia Power may be able to help.

About 200,000 Georgia Power customers are eligible for financial assistance with this month’s bill.

The assistance is available to renters across Georgia.

Georgia Power’s energy assistance team was at the Savannah Civic Center Friday to walk customers through the process.

The power company’s regional vice president says it’s all to help the communities they serve.

“COVID has had a significant impact on our residents, all across the entire state, as well as across the country, and so we want to make sure we provide additional resources for those that are in need and qualified to receive the assistance, and that’s why we’re here today, to make sure that we’re resourced, and that we help them through those challenging times, ” Regional VP, Georgia Power Audrey King said.

