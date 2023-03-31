Georgia Southern University student released on bond after threatening social media posts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia Southern University nursing student arrested on charges of making threatening social media posts has been released on bond.

Kimberlie Bennett is charged with terroristic threats and acts based on a post she’s accused of making Monday morning.

Today a judge released her on a seven-day bond for evaluation.

She has been banned from all Georgia Southern Campuses and is not allowed to have any contact with anyone from the nursing program.

She is scheduled to appear in court next Friday.

The judge says that hearing will giver her the opportunity to prove why the bond should not be revoked.

“It’s my understand that the state’s requesting that the evaluation to make a determination if Ms. Bennett needs to be held against her will in a mental health facility, pending further treatment. That’s my understanding of what’s been requested,” Judge Joe Huffman said.

“Then we have no objections then.”

The judge also told her she cannot stay in Chatham County and she may not have any access to social media.

Her bond is set at $12,500.

