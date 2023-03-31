Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern University student released on bond after threatening social media posts

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia Southern University nursing student arrested on charges of making threatening social media posts has been released on bond.

Kimberlie Bennett is charged with terroristic threats and acts based on a post she’s accused of making Monday morning.

Today a judge released her on a seven-day bond for evaluation.

She has been banned from all Georgia Southern Campuses and is not allowed to have any contact with anyone from the nursing program.

She is scheduled to appear in court next Friday.

The judge says that hearing will giver her the opportunity to prove why the bond should not be revoked.

“It’s my understand that the state’s requesting that the evaluation to make a determination if Ms. Bennett needs to be held against her will in a mental health facility, pending further treatment. That’s my understanding of what’s been requested,” Judge Joe Huffman said.

“Then we have no objections then.”

The judge also told her she cannot stay in Chatham County and she may not have any access to social media.

Her bond is set at $12,500.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlie Bennett
Georgia Southern University police arrests student after social media post
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus
Eric Campbell
Employee with Evans Co. Charter School System arrested
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
*
Murder trial delayed after assistant district attorney quits

Latest News

Bulloch County’s Portal Fire Station adding new office, sleeping quarters for EMS crews
Bulloch County’s Portal Fire Station adding new office, sleeping quarters for EMS crews
Red Cross Blood drive
Red Cross Blood drive underway in Port Wentworth
Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power) (PRNewsfoto/Georgia Power)
Georgia Power offering financial assistance to customers
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Darien preparing for the 55th Blessing of the Fleet