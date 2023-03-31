Golfers gather to raise money for legacy of longtime high school coach Jim Simmons

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People from several communities came together Friday to raise money for the legacy of a longtime high school coach and his career of helping others.

Friends and loved ones of Jim Simmons say they can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than to help student athletes and help people struggling with cancer.

Crowds of golfers came out to support the Simmons Strong Foundation. Jim Simmons coached baseball and softball between Effingham and Statesboro High for a combined 30 years before passing away from cancer. The players today included friends, former coworkers even former opponents.

It’s nice to see all the support we’ve gotten. Like i said, I think it’s evident how much he was loved by everyone,” Crawford Simmons said.

The group awards scholarships for a baseball and softball player each from Effingham Co High and Statesboro as well as one for Georgia Southern. But they also assist local cancer patients with the costs associated with treatment such as gas, hotel and other expenses not covered by insurance.

In just a little over a year, they’ve raised more than $100,000. Now they’re looking to raise awareness too of cancer patients they can assist.

