Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Golfers gather to raise money for legacy of longtime high school coach Jim Simmons

Jim Simmons
Jim Simmons(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People from several communities came together Friday to raise money for the legacy of a longtime high school coach and his career of helping others.

Friends and loved ones of Jim Simmons say they can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than to help student athletes and help people struggling with cancer.

Crowds of golfers came out to support the Simmons Strong Foundation. Jim Simmons coached baseball and softball between Effingham and Statesboro High for a combined 30 years before passing away from cancer. The players today included friends, former coworkers even former opponents.

It’s nice to see all the support we’ve gotten. Like i said, I think it’s evident how much he was loved by everyone,” Crawford Simmons said.

The group awards scholarships for a baseball and softball player each from Effingham Co High and Statesboro as well as one for Georgia Southern. But they also assist local cancer patients with the costs associated with treatment such as gas, hotel and other expenses not covered by insurance.

In just a little over a year, they’ve raised more than $100,000. Now they’re looking to raise awareness too of cancer patients they can assist.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlie Bennett
Georgia Southern University police arrests student after social media post
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus
Eric Campbell
Employee with Evans Co. Charter School System arrested
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
*
Murder trial delayed after assistant district attorney quits

Latest News

Stephen Smith
Tipster made authorities aware of potential suspects in Stephen Smith’s death
THE News at 6
Tipster made authorities aware of potential suspects in Stephen Smith’s death
Gunman on the loose in Estill
Hampton Co. Sheriff says group stopped train to steal car parts, gunman on the loose in Estill
THE News at 5:30
Bulloch County’s Portal Fire Station adding new office, sleeping quarters for EMS crews