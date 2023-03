HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A gunman is on the loose in the area near and around Canfor Southern Pine in Estill, according to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Hwy 321 near the area and Steep Bottom Road is blocked off.

They ask that you please avoid the area.

