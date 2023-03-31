McIntosh County Academy hosts Senior Interview Day ahead of graduation

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Graduation season will be here before you know it! Staff members at McIntosh County Academy are helping make sure their students are ready for post-grad life by hosting their third annual Senior Interview Day today.

Around 80 students had mock interviews with local employers like Georgia Power, the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Southern University, and others. Participating in interview day is a graduation requirement at MCA.

Staff members at the school say it helps ensure that these students are ready for professional interview settings. Interviewers provide feedback to the students … all in an effort to help them land their next job by building important skills.

“Confidence. Definitely self confidence. Some of our students do struggle with that, I know before they came in to do their interviews they were nervous. Walking out, they had a little more confidence in themselves, and they’re better able to express themselves and what they can do, and what their skills look like,” said Elizabeth McLaine, graduation coach at McIntosh Co. Academy.

WTOC’s Hayley Boland also helped interview students Friday. The next big event for these seniors – is graduation in June!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.