Red Cross Blood drive underway in Port Wentworth

Red Cross Blood drive
Red Cross Blood drive(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Port Wentworth recognizing National Blood Disorders Awareness month with a blood drive.

The city teaming up with the American Red cross to collect blood in a dire time.

Port Wentworth city councilwoman Gabrielle Nelson says they had 22 donors Friday.

She says its a great way to give back to the community.

“You may not be someone that wants to attend a council meeting but that doesn’t mean you don’t care about your community you can give back in this way.”

Councilwoman Nelson says that they plan to organize more events like this in the future.

