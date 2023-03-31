Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

A taste of the Masters tradition

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just days away from Masters Week and for most people lucky enough to have tickets, it won’t be complete without a pimento cheese sandwich in Amen Corner.

But, why not enjoy part of the Masters tradition at home?

Rebekah Lingenfelser is a cookbook author, a food blogger and a native of Augusta, Georgia. She is going to show us her own pimento cheese recipe that can bring a taste of the Masters into your home.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlie Bennett
Georgia Southern University police arrests student after social media post
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus
Eric Campbell
Employee with Evans Co. Charter School System arrested
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Rescue Me Friday: Gamora
Rescue Me Friday: Gamora
Tunnel to Towers Lowcountry Golf Classic coming up in April
Tunnel to Towers Lowcountry Golf Classic coming up in April
Bryan Co. housing market trends
Bryan Co. housing market trends
Tunnel to Towers Lowcountry Golf Classic coming up in April
Tunnel to Towers Lowcountry Golf Classic coming up in April