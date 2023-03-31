Time for some spring cleaning? House of Von has some tips

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s that time of year when we typically do some spring cleaning, but sometimes we don’t know where to start.

During this Women’s History Month, we’re spotlighting a business owner who knows how to clear out the clutter – Marge Von Lehmden.

“I’m kinda in the in between of giving everybody peace,” said Marge Von Lehmden, owner and founder of House of Von.

10 years ago, she had to figure out how she could turn her passion into profit after she was a casualty of a mass furlough two months into a new job.

“That was the push I needed.”

So here she is...almost six years in as the owner and founder doing something that’s always come naturally to her.

“Goes back to college being in my girlfriend’s rooms. Hanging up their clothes for them and that’s my love language.”

Marge’s method?

“I want to start where there is no emotional attachment.”

She said that usually means starting small.

“Every system is different. I really love to have nothing on the floor unless it’s a basket for big things like bulk. Everyone saves bags. My best advice...when a box is full...no more.”

She can’t give away all of her secrets, but Marge tries to make it easy for her clients after she leaves and change their habits.

“Simple things as an empty bin means it’s time to go to the grocery store for the rice. We don’t have any. Sometimes people over buy.”

And her services aren’t just for big families.

“I’ve worked for a single dad to retired couples to moving to five children.”

With spring cleaning underway, she does have some tips for getting everything in order. From the essentials...

“I would make sure I had a section with bug screen and sunscreen.”

To linens, blankets and clothes...

“You need to do a seasonal rotate.”

If you still can’t figure out the clutter, she’s there to find a place and a space.

“It’s just being able to live more with less and focus on what you really wanna do.”

Marge also donates items in good condition from her clients to non-profits like Family Promise and Safe Shelter. You can find more about House of Von here.

