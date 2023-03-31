Sky Cams
Tunnel to Towers Lowcountry Golf Classic coming up in April

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The golf world’s attention turns to our area with a couple of big events here the next two weeks.

And then later in April, a new tournament will show the impact golf can have everywhere.

The inaugural Tunnel to Towers Lowcountry Golf Classic will be played at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville.

Candice Taylor is the volunteer tournament director and Bob Fulton is the volunteer director.

They have more on how the event that will help build homes for catastrophically wounded U.S. military veterans.

