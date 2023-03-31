Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Warm start to the weekend, storms possible Saturday PM

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer weather builds in on Friday with morning lows near 50 degrees and highs back near 80 degrees. Wind gusts over 20 miles per hour are possible on Friday afternoon. Otherwise, the weather will cooperate for any outdoor plans Friday evening with temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday will be warm with highs in the mid 80s. This will be a very breezy day with gusts near 30 miles per hour possible during the afternoon. A few gusts over 30 miles per hour will be possible. We are also expecting a line of showers and storms to move in ahead of a cold front during the afternoon and evening. A strong to severe storm will be possible during this time. Our best chance for strong storms is late afternoon into the early evening.

The front clears early Sunday morning with cooler and drier weather briefly moving in. Temperatures will start out in the mid 50s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. There’s only a slight chance for a shower, no need to change outdoor plans!

Our warming trend begins again on Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees. There’s only a slight chance of rain. Low to mid 80s return as highs on Tuesday and continues through the middle of next week

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlie Bennett
Georgia Southern University police arrests student after social media post
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus
Eric Campbell
Employee with Evans Co. Charter School System arrested
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Next Weather Maker
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-30-2023
First Alert Weather
Plenty of sunshine ahead today!
Sunshine returns, highs near 70 degrees
Andrew's Thursday AM forecast 3.30