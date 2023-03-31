Warm start to the weekend, storms possible Saturday PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer weather builds in on Friday with morning lows near 50 degrees and highs back near 80 degrees. Wind gusts over 20 miles per hour are possible on Friday afternoon. Otherwise, the weather will cooperate for any outdoor plans Friday evening with temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday will be warm with highs in the mid 80s. This will be a very breezy day with gusts near 30 miles per hour possible during the afternoon. A few gusts over 30 miles per hour will be possible. We are also expecting a line of showers and storms to move in ahead of a cold front during the afternoon and evening. A strong to severe storm will be possible during this time. Our best chance for strong storms is late afternoon into the early evening.

Above-average warmth extends through the next week! pic.twitter.com/bpyBbWmPPA — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 31, 2023

The front clears early Sunday morning with cooler and drier weather briefly moving in. Temperatures will start out in the mid 50s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. There’s only a slight chance for a shower, no need to change outdoor plans!

Our warming trend begins again on Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees. There’s only a slight chance of rain. Low to mid 80s return as highs on Tuesday and continues through the middle of next week

