Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham County Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they’re investigating a homicide after finding one man dead from apparent gunshot wounds Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Tahoe Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

They located 28-year-old Shawn Brooks dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Detectives say they don’t believe this to be a random act of violence, but the investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPD at 912-651-4717.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlie Bennett
Georgia Southern University police arrests student after social media post
Gunman on the loose in Estill
Hampton Co. Sheriff says group stopped train to steal car parts, gunman on the loose in Estill
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus
Eric Campbell
Employee with Evans Co. Charter School System arrested
Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power) (PRNewsfoto/Georgia Power)
Georgia Power offering financial assistance to customers

Latest News

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
THE News at 11
Hundreds gather in Forsyth Park to rally against Senate Bill 140
Hundreds gather in Forsyth Park to rally against Senate Bill 140
Hundreds gather in Forsyth Park to rally against Senate Bill 140
Jim Simmons
Golfers gather to raise money for legacy of longtime high school coach Jim Simmons