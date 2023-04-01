Chatham County Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they’re investigating a homicide after finding one man dead from apparent gunshot wounds Friday afternoon.
Police responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Tahoe Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.
They located 28-year-old Shawn Brooks dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
Detectives say they don’t believe this to be a random act of violence, but the investigation into the incident continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPD at 912-651-4717.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.