Chatham County Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they’re investigating a homicide after finding one man dead from apparent gunshot wounds Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Tahoe Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

They located 28-year-old Shawn Brooks dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Detectives say they don’t believe this to be a random act of violence, but the investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPD at 912-651-4717.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.