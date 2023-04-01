Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The first alert weather day is officially over. The cold front pushes through the area, bringing in cooler temps and dry air.

For the rest of tonight, I’ll look for temps drop in the lower-70s to upper-60s through midnight. By tomorrow morning, we should see starting temps in the 50s around the area. I’ll look for light winds and partly sunny skies throughout the day.

We should see more cloud cover over the southern half of our area. Resulting in high temperatures warming into the mid to upper-70s for most of us. Going into the work week, we’ll track scattered shower chances in mostly our northern areas Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, highs should warm into the mid to upper-70s. Throughout the rest of the week, I’ll continue to track small daily rain chances with the highest chances as we approach next weekend.

During this time high temperatures will also continue increasing each afternoon as the mid-80s return through the mid-week. Then, temperatures begin to decrease and we’ll track a little bit more breezy winds Friday as our next cold front comes in.

This will likely cause more storm chances next weekend. So, be sure to get outside and take full advantage of the nice weather during the mid-week.

