Publix Savannah Women’s Half & 5K happening on Saturday

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah streets will be filled with runners Saturday morning when the Publix Savannah Women’s Half & 5K begins at 7:30 a.m.

“Let me tell y’all Savannah’s a vibe.”

Elaine Gonzalez Johnson is just one of nearly 40 women running with Latinas in Motion.

“Statistics show that Latinas struggle with obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Doing things like taking care of ourselves, working out, and eating right those things can bring down those statistics and it starts with us. So we inspire each other as women to get out, get active, and get healthy.”

Visit Savannah says last year about 1,700 runners participated and this year they believe it’s going to be 2,500 runners.

“About 21 different states people coming from, a couple of countries, so we really have people making the effort to come in and visit Savannah for the weekend,” said Joe Marinelli, the president of Visit Savannah.

Latinas in motion represent several states in New England on what they call a “run-cation.”

“The timing was perfect, so many children are on spring break, and some of us are mothers, right! So we just wanted to take time for ourselves to celebrate ourselves, our journeys, and our health,” said Elaine Gonzalez Johnson.

It’s also become a local favorite. Running Ambassador Sherry Feathers says she’s only missed one Publix Half Marathon since the inaugural race in 2015.

“Running the streets of Savannah is just a good feeling. There’s no better way to explore Savannah than on your feet,” said running ambassador Sherry Feathers.

