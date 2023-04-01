Sky Cams
SCCPSS Police Department holds award ceremony to honor campus police officers

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Campus police officers at Savannah-Chatham public schools getting some recognition!

Over 40 officers and other staff received pins and bars, as well as certificates for their service accomplishments.

Chief Terry Enoch says the event was to show appreciation for those officers keeping kids safe every day.

“It was our way of showing value for these invisible work they do every day. It’s a thankless job, and these are the heroes and she-roes of our community. They’re charged with the great responsibility of protecting the most precious resource we have in this community: our children. And we just wanted to take time out and recognize them for that invisible work, and say thank you.”

They also gave awards for Crossing Guard of the Year, Civilian of the Year, School Safety Officer of the Year, and more.

