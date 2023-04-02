April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and one local organization is starting the month off trying to raise awareness.

The Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center, known as CCAC, set up a booth at the Forsyth farmer’s market today with pinwheels and tied ribbons on trees all around the park. The organization’s leader tells us it’s incredibly important to get the word out and try to raise funds for their services.

“It’s a nationwide event but for us it’s for Chatham County. Letting people know that we’re here, our agency is here for them and letting people know that we’re here to provide services for their children from age two to 18 and then also up to age 25 if they have a mental or learning disability,” Rose Grant-Robinson said.

The Executive Director explains they offer counseling to children who are victims of abuse and interview them for police departments around our area.

Last year alone Grant-Robinson tells us they saw 311 kids, and says the funds raised go to help that cause.

