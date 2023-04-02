Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -By tomorrow morning, we should see starting temps in the 50s around the area. I’ll look for light winds and cloudy skies throughout most of the day. By that afternoon, high temperatures should warm into the mid to upper-70s for most of us.

However, I’ll also be tracking scattered showers around the area throughout the afternoon, with storms possible anywhere south of I-16. For areas like Jeff Davis county, a few of these could pack a punch. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast throughout the afternoon.

These should push off the coast closer to sunset. Then, I’ll continue to track a chance for a few early morning showers along the coast for Tuesday morning. Throughout the rest of the week, I’ll continue to track small daily rain chances with the highest chances as we approach next weekend.

During this time high temperatures will also continue increasing each afternoon as the mid-80s return through the mid-week. Then, temperatures begin to decrease and we’ll track a little bit more breezy winds Friday as our next cold front comes in.

This will likely cause more storm chances next weekend. So, be sure to get outside and take full advantage of the nice weather during the mid-week. Right now, next weekend is looking to be wet and cooler.

