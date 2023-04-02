Publix Savannah Women’s Half & 5K Race returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Publix Savannah Women’s Half & 5K Race is an annual event with a whole weekend of fun lined-up.

Saturday morning about 2500 participants walked or ran in the 5k and half marathon around Forsyth park. The Savannah Sports Council says it’s a great way to wrap up March.

“It’s really cool for people to come out her. It is the end of women’s history month so we’re ending this month with a huge bang,” Genesis Leggett said.

The last event of the weekend for this will be a yoga session tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. in Ellis Square.

The Multiple Sclerosis Society’s ‘Walk MS’ brought hundreds to Daffin Park this morning as the national organization held their Savannah event.

An organizer tells us they had over 350 people pre-register and another hundred at least show up this morning. They also say they were close to their fundraising goal of $72,000 leading into the walk, with great hopes of exceeding that after the fact.

“We’re here today to not only raise funds, critical funds that hep support our research and services but also just to bring the community together. Often times when people are diagnosed with MS a walk MS event is there first intro to the world, to the support, to the resources, to the different drugs that are available to them to help them in their journey and so it’s just an amazing opportunity to bring everyone together and to see the support in the local community,” Rachel Fenich said.

