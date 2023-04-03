14 people injured in early morning crash on I-95 in McIntosh Co.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple people were injured on Monday morning in a three vehicle crash on I-95 in McIntosh County.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Marcus White, 14 people were taken to a Savannah hospital. GSP says a man driving a Subaru Crosstrek was traveling southbound in the northbound lane, near milemarker 64, when it hit a Ford Transit van carrying 12 passengers, eight of which were children.

A tractor trailer traveling northbound was also involved in the crash and flipped over onto the southbound lane.

GSP says one person had to be transported to the hospital by helicopter and the other 13 were taken by ambulance. The crash happened around 3 a.m.

Emergency units from Liberty County and other surrounding areas responded to the scene to assist.

The driver of the Subaru, who has been hospitalized, is facing multiple charges according to GSP.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.