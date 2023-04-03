Sky Cams
$35,000 reward being offered for information in Stephen Smith case

By Paige Phillips
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - Bland Richter Law Firm announced a reward Monday, on behalf of Sandy Smith, for any information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible in the death of her son.

Smith is offering $35,000, from money raised on her behalf through GoFundMe, for information regarding the Stephen Smith case.

Bland Richter Law Firm is representing

“We understand that providing information about a crime can be difficult, and we want to support the community however we can to bring closure for the Smith family,” Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter said in a joint statement.

The law firm says the reward of $35,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Stephen Smith’s death.

“We hope that this reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward and provide the critical details needed to solve this case,” said attorney Ronnie Richter.

The law firm is also thanking SLED Chief Mark Keel and his team for their work on the case.

“The paramount issue here is to find answers for the Smith family. We won’t stop until we do,” Bland said.

Anyone with information about Stephen Smith’s death is urged to contact SLED at 803-737-9000 or email tips@sled.sc.gov.

