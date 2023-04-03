87th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club underway with practice rounds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The long wait is over for golf fans as Masters Week is underway with the first day of the 87th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Patrons arriving early for practice rounds Monday.

Spectators at Augusta the first three days received their tickets through a Masters lottery system - many of them seeing Augusta National for the first time. Overcast skies and the possibility of rain has not kept anyone away.

The world’s best players will be tuning up their games for the next three days until the first competitive round tees off on Thursday.

“It’s awesome. First time here, it’s been quite an experience so far, just how beautiful the course it. I don’t think people understand the true elevation changes when you watch it on TV. Walking the course this morning has just been a wonderful experience,” Jody Kenyon said.

WTOC will have team coverage of the 87th Masters Tournament all week from Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.