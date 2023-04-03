April is Autism Awareness Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is this year’s World Autism Awareness Day, which kicks off Autism Awareness Month.

Autism is a brain disorder that can affect a person’s ability to communicate, interact with their surroundings, or with other people.

Grace Autism Services specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

They work with autistic children, as well as their families, on how to work through and manage a diagnosis.

Furby says that one of the biggest challenges with that, is integrating a child into a society that doesn’t fully understand them.

“April is known as Autism Awareness Month. It really should be called ‘Autism Acceptance Month,’ because I don’t see a whole lot of acceptance from the community,’” Amber Furby said.

Furby says that intolerance can come from total strangers.

“People walk up to me, walk up to the client, and make a comment about the child’s behavior, how it’s disruptive, how this parent needs to reprimand their child.”

Or even trusted family members.

Part of the treatment kids receive at Grace Autism Services is a behavior plan. That can include intervening when a child is having an outburst.. but not necessarily in an authoritative way, like putting the child in time out.

“When people have family members or friends come and they see that they’re doing something different with their child than what is the norm, there’s a lot of judgement with that.”

Furby says her clinic focuses a lot on preparing parents for those types of interactions.

In some cases, Furby says the parents themselves may struggle with attention-drawing behaviors.

It’s her job, in those instances, to refocus treatment.

”As a clinician, my priority might be helping this person to be safe in every environment, and interact with their peers, and be able to function in a classroom, and accept instruction from a teacher, that kind of thing. A parent might be more focused on some self-stimulatory behaviors their child might engage in. So it’s baby steps. Bite sized pieces.”

All in all, Furby says it’s important for everyone to make an effort to make sure that autistic people are treated with dignity, respect, and understanding.

“From children, folks who work in the community, how to be aware, and really just seek to understand before acting.”

Signs of autism usually start showing before a child is three years old. Pediatricians or other specialists are able to make that diagnosis.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.