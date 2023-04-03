Chatham EMS sharing safety tips for Spring Break

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham EMS is on high alert this week as Spring Break starts Monday for a lot of schools in our area.

Captain Thomas Herndon with Chatham Emergency Services says calls can range from teenagers here in town, to college students that are coming into the Savannah area for their own Spring Breaks.

He says staff will be reminded that it’s Spring Break so they can expect a lot more calls.

Herndon says typically, they see increased calls about potential drowning situations, as well as calls relating to the over-consumption of alcohol.

It’s important, he says, to make sure you stay hydrated, especially when drinking or hanging out in the heat all day.

Of course, common sense rules should also apply.

Don’t go in the water if you can’t swim, and don’t drink and drive.

Though Chatham EMS is prepared to take more calls than usual, Herndon says that the types of calls are consistent, especially throughout tourist season as a whole.

“It’s just an increase of what we normally get called out for. Here in Savannah, we have a wide range of call volume anyway. It just increases with the tourists coming in from out of town. It just doubles the fact of whatever it is,” Captain Herndon said.

If you are in need of medical assistance this week or anytime, Herndon says don’t hesitate to call 911 to get assistance from Chatham Emergency Services.

He also adds that during Spring Break, teenagers are a particularly vulnerable group. One of the big concerns is underage drinking, particularly when it leads to drinking and driving.

Calls from the water also tend to come in over Spring Break, especially when kids that can’t swim, try to.

Herndon says that a lot of the situations that they respond to, are avoidable and that it’s important for parents, even if they aren’t there with their child, to know what they’re planning on doing that day.

“Without adult supervision, they can do a little bit more daring things than they normally would before, probably showing off a little bit. Just keep track of where they’re at, be aware of where your child is at. Keep it safe. Know where they’re at, if they’re out and about, at the ocean, or downtown, kind of just keep track of them.”

If you are in an emergency situation, dial 911 to get assistance from Chatham Emergency Services. Herndon says to make the best decisions possible to avoid needing assistance, at all.

