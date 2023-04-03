Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office revisits 2020 homicide of 13-year-old boy

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in retracing the events that left a 13-year-old dead on Halloween 2020.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Green Morgan Road School Road on Oct. 31, 2020, just before 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Nickolas Arnsdorff unresponsive in his home.

Investigators ask if anyone has information about Nickolas’ death or the events leading up to it, contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912.754.3449.

You can also submit tips anonymously by CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020 or online at savannahcrimestoppers.org

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.