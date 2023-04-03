Flau’Jae Johnson carrying Savannah legacy into National Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah was represented under the brightest lights in women’s college basketball Sunday.

Flau’Jae Johnson and her LSU Tigers took on Iowa in the National Championship and won.

Flau’Jae is crafting a legacy on the hardwood while also carrying the legacy of a Savannah icon.

Some know her as the daughter of the late Jason Johnson, best known as “Camoflauge” a beloved Savannah rapper who was killed before she was born.

She says music is her connection to her father’s past and a path to her own future.

She’s signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label and her music is respected throughout the industry.

She says she’s dedicated to basketball and music at the same time and always aims to stand out in both.

She has started every game for LSU, winning SEC Freshman of the Year and helping the Tigers to their first ever appearance in a basketball title game.

Flau’Jae and her teammates will now go down in history as national champions.

