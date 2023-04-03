Sky Cams
A flexible state of mind with Savannah Power Yoga

By Michaela Romero and Becky Sattero
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The practice of yoga is a discipline that teaches exercise through stretching, intentional breathing, while building flexibility.

For one locally female-owned yoga studio, the owner discovered persevering through a pandemic taught her a lesson in flexibility beyond just the physical.

Savannah Power Yoga has helped the local community navigate the pandemic and create a new normal one breath at a time.

They celebrate three years on Wilmington Island and offer classes for all ages and skill level.

