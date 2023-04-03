Georgia Southern shows support at Ben Carr’s practice round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an exciting week for golf fans as the Masters will be played at Augusta National Golf Club.

It’s the most prestigious event of the year for professional golf and one local collegiate player will tee off for the tournament.

The Georgia Southern men’s golf team competed in the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational over the weekend. And on Monday, we were given entry to Carr’s practice round.

“When we walked by the scoreboard and they put everybody’s scorecard up there and it said Ben Carr, Columbus Georgia… I think that’s when it hit all of us. We were like, this is unbelievable. We are very excited for him. It’s something that he has earned and we are looking forward to watching him compete this week,” Carter Collins said.

Carr is the fourth Eagle to compete at The Masters…and is the right player and humble human to have the program on the map.

“What he has done for this university is unbelievable and he always knows where he came from. Even at the US Am, he had a Georgia Southern hat on every single day. It’s awesome. I can’t think of a better person to represent our university than Ben,” Wilson Andress said.

And coach Carter’s take on how Ben is approaching the week.

“He’s looking for a great experience no matter what he shoots, but he is the ultimate competitor. Very stoic, so you don’t really see a lot of the competitiveness on the course, but it’s there. He wants to play well, but the great way that he approached this week is that he is going to have a great week regardless. I expect him to have a great week and play well. I can’t wait to see him play on Thursday,” Collins said.

An amateur golfer has not made the cut Augusta in three years. Ben Carr, will try and do so.

