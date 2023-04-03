Glynn Co. Police Department releases statement about misinformation around bullying investigation

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department has released a statement about what it calls misinformation online about a bullying investigation.

Trenton Lehrkamp, 19, was with a group of teens when he was reportedly forced to drink an excessive amount of alcohol and other substances. A photo of him on social media shows what appears to be him unconscious covered in spray paint.

During the investigation, police say several false rumors have circulated online.

Below is a statement from the chief of police about the investigation:

