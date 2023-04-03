Heading to the Masters for the first time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Masters week is now underway in Augusta, Ga. A first-time trip to one of the most exclusive sporting events in the world can be a little daunting, but many are in the same boat and excited to take in all Augusta National has to offer.

“I was excited, it’s very big,” Collin Davis said.

“Well, I’d really like to see Tiger,” Maizie Erksine said.

When asked if they had any advice for fellow first timers, the pair responded.

“I would try the chicken sandwich or the BBQ sandwich. I hear they’re really good,” Davis said. “Egg salad sandwich,” Erskine said.

So, although there is some conflict about which food to try first, it sounds like food is a must at the Masters.

While Davis and Erksine were great help, a Masters expert who has been coming for the past 25 years shared some advice.

“I’ll be 34 this year and I’ve probably been 25 times,” Jacob Rayburn said.

”When you come in they’ll hand you this handy dandy guide book and right in the middle is the whole breakdown of the course. Keeping me safely in bounds and out of the rough.”

So, Jacob it’s my first time here, is there anything I should know, maybe rules to follow?

”No backwards hats, that’s a no-no, we don’t do that. You can also be loud here, they want you to embrace the loudness, within a professional courtesy.”

And while you don’t need to whisper, a little golf clap goes a long way.

“Right here, four fingers in the front into your palm, just like that.”

But perhaps the most important bit of advice Jacob had to pass along.

“The best thing I tell anybody that it’s their first time, be happy and be opened minded. This is God’s Country. You don’t get to be here every day you don’t get to be here every week, most people don’t get to be here every year.”

