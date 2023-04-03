Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 04-03-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are all over the place with some sprinkles to broken and overcast mid and high clouds. Richmond Hill afternoon high is nearly 80° while Statesboro, Vidalia, and Hazlehurst are hanging out in the middle 60s. A storm line associated with a warm front is impacting the US Hwy 1 area. Mount Vernon, Hazlehurst, to Denton getting heavy rain even some lightning. This will continue to push east but not necessarily make it everywhere near Savannah. Rain chances do increase from now until 1midnight at about 40% with temps in the middle to low 60s for all of us.

Daybreak Tuesday some patchy dense fog 62° clearing with a high of 83° and mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will be in control until Thursday when a cold front approaches, and could stall over or just south of us through the weekend.

With that high, we’re going to pushing 90° in some cities most of them being south of I-16 with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday we start the day with mostly sunny skies and mid 60s and quickly climb to the 80s by lunchtime, but clouds will increase and that should cap our afternoon highs around 85° and we’ll add a 30% of isolated showers and storms.

Friday Daybreak mostly cloud mid 60s and I do expect to reach about 80° for the highs as clouds thicken with a 40% of scattered showers and storms.

Much cooler Easter weekend with unsettled weather is expected to linger if the front stalls. Only upper 60s for the highs, mostly cloudy, and 50% chance for showers. Easter looks wet as well with cloudy skies and 50% chance for rain.

MARINE: TUESDAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft. WEDNESDAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft. THURSDAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft. FRIDAY...E winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, a chance of showers with a slight chance of t-storms. **SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES** anticipated this weekend.

