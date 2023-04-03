Pooler girl receives unicorn princess room makeover

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler girl had a dream room makeover come true on Monday.

Anela is seven and has sickle cell anemia. Her wish was for a purple and pink unicorn princess room.

Andrew Cosey, of Corcoran Austin Hill Realty, and other team members spent the weekend decorating Anela’s room into the perfect princess retreat.

Anela was surprised with the room on Monday at her Pooler home.

