Savannah Police Department hosts ‘Eggstreme Easter Fun Day’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department helped get the community into the Easter spirit Sunday afternoon, with the Eggstreme Easter Fun Day.

Savannah Police Department held the event at Daffin park.

It featured an Easter Egg hunt for kids, bounce houses, game stations and even a magic show.

Both adults and children were able to enjoy the event that attendees say is a great way to get kids familiar with the local police force.

“You see the police around here, patrolling different areas of the city. If you see them here, they might know you when you see them back on the street like that. So it’s definitely a good environment to get to know them out of their work environment, just a friendly community thing,” Jonathan Gresy & Pam Gresy said.

“It’s extremely important to have this because you’re able to come out here and engage and actually talk to, on a level that’s not a police level, per se. It’s a citizen to citizen, although we are still police. We’re not showing up because something’s happening, we’re showing up because we’re having a good time,” CPL. Barry Lewis said.

This year’s Easter Fun Day was only the second the department has ever put on.

They had done one pre-COVID, and this was their first year back.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.