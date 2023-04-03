Shooting at Ann, Zupley streets injures man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Policer say it happened in the area of Ann Street and Zupley Street. An adult man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SPD Is on the scene of a shooting in the area of Ann St and Zubley Sf. An adult male has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no further information available at this time. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) April 3, 2023

Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

