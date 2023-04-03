Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Shooting at Ann, Zupley streets injures man

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Policer say it happened in the area of Ann Street and Zupley Street. An adult man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham County Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide
Chatham County Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide
Hundreds gather in Forsyth Park to rally against Senate Bill 140
Hundreds gather in Forsyth Park to rally against Senate Bill 140
Kimberlie Bennett
Georgia Southern University police arrests student after social media post
Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power) (PRNewsfoto/Georgia Power)
Georgia Power offering financial assistance to customers
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a Hampton County road in 2015.
Attorney confirms reexamination, 2nd autopsy of Stephen Smith’s body
Autism Awareness Month
April is Autism Awareness Month
Chatham County Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide
Chatham County Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide
National Child Abuse Prevention Month
April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month