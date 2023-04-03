Spotty showers, comfortable day ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our work week starts out with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures are about 10 degrees cooler than this time yesterday, but we are still above average for this time of the year. pic.twitter.com/XfPPKxhTaR — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 3, 2023

A few isolated showers are possible in the morning, with a rumble of thunder or two possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70 with clouds around throughout the day.

Tuesday will be warmer with morning temperatures in the mid 60s. We will see mostly sunny with highs rebounding to the mid 80s. Wednesday will be very similar with highs in the mid 80s once again. Our stretch of 80 continues on Thursday with even some upper 80s possible during the afternoon. We’ll also have a slight chance of rain on Thursday.

Temperatures remain above average this week, but cooler briefly moves in this weekend! pic.twitter.com/6njILwuL1D — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 3, 2023

Our rain chances go up Friday into the weekend. High temperatures remain above average, but drop to the upper 70s on Friday. This weekend will be cooler and potentially damp. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and lower 70s for Easter Sunday.

Stay tuned as we update these rain chances during the week

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.