Stephen Smith’s body exhumed and reexamined, according to family’s attorney

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Live 5)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An attorney for the family of Stephen Smith said the Hampton County man’s body was exhumed and reexamined over the weekend.

Smith was found dead on a Hampton County road in 2015. His death was originally ruled a hit-and-run, but SLED has since reopened the case.

According to a Facebook post from Stephen’s mother, Sandy, his body has been returned to the Gooding Cemetery on Sandy Run Road - the same road where Smith’s body was found in 2015.

RELATED STORY >>> $35,000 reward being offered for information in Stephen Smith case

Sunday night, the Smith family attorney, Eric Bland, said on Twitter that Smith’s body was exhumed for a second autopsy.

SLED reopened the case in 2021, citing information found while investigating the shooting deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Last month, Smith’s mother started a GoFundMe to pay for a private investigation. The fundraiser’s description says the goal is to find an “accurate determination of his cause of death based on facts.”

In a video statement, Bland said he hopes this second autopsy leads to more answers in Smith’s death.

“He probably was pounding on his coffin saying to anyone who could hear, ‘I was not hit by a car, but I was intentionally killed.’ And now we’ve told him we hear his voice,” Bland said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stephen Smith Case

$35,000 reward being offered for information in Stephen Smith case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Phillips
Bland Richter Law Firm announced a reward Monday, on behalf of Sandy Smith, for any information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible in the death of her son.

Murdaugh Case

Hampton Co. residents hoping Stephen Smith’s family receives closure

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Manion
A mysterious death almost eight years ago in Hampton County has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Lowcountry News

What’s happened so far in the Stephen Smith investigation

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Max Diekneite
Stephen Smith died on July 8, 2015.

Lowcountry News

Law firm says SLED now considers Stephen Smith’s death a homicide

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Nancy Smith
The law firm representing the family of Stephen Smith says the South Carolina Law Enforcement is now considering the death of Stephen Smith a homicide.

Latest News

Murdaugh Case

Buster Murdaugh releases statement on death of Stephen Smith, Smith family plans to exhume body

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By Paige Phillips and Max Diekneite
The family of Stephen Smith and their attorneys will be holding a news conference Monday morning.

Murdaugh Case

Family still hoping for answers about what happened to Stephen Smith

Updated: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST
|
By Hayley Boland
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reopened several investigations connected to the Murdaugh family because of the murder case.

Murdaugh Case

SLED ‘making progress’ on Stephen Smith case; Family still in the dark

Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST
|
By Blair Sabol
It’s been more than seven years since a driver passing by on Sandy Run Road discovered 19-year-old from Hampton County lying dead in the road.

News

Family of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run unveiled his headstone

Updated: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
|
By Flynn Snyder
Sunday was an emotional day in Hampton County as the family of a man killed in a presumed 2015 hit and run unveiled his headstone.

Murdaugh Case

Mother of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run releases statement on Murdaugh indictments

Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT
|
By Patrick Phillips
The mother of a 19-year-old found dead in 2015 said the grand jury indictment of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh in the killings of his own wife and son gives her hope for justice for her son’s case.

News

Family of the 19-year old whose case was reopened after Murdaugh murders attends event in his honor

Updated: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT
|
By Adam Mintzer
On Saturday, a fundraiser was held for the mother of Stephen Smith, 19, whose 2015 hit-and-run death is now being looked into again.