A taste of a Masters tradition

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just days away from Masters Week and for most people lucky enough to have tickets, it won’t be complete without a pimento cheese sandwich in Amen Corner.

But, why not enjoy part of the Masters tradition at home?

Rebekah Lingenfelser is a cookbook author, a food blogger and a native of Augusta, Georgia. She is going to show us her own pimento cheese recipe that can bring a taste of the Masters into your home.

A taste of a Masters tradition
Exchange student voted Prom King at Richmond Hill High School
Promposals with WTOC
