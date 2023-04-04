1 dead after fatal moped crash on Waters Ave

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Columbus man is dead after he crashed his moped on Waters Ave. April 3.

Officers responded to Waters and 32nd St. around 1:40 p.m. and discovered the driver unresponsive.

The driver who was identified as 64-year-old Frederick Bitner, died shortly after the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

The initial indication is that Bitner suffered a medical emergency, which resulted in him losing control of the moped and falling onto the sidewalk.

