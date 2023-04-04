1 dead after fatal moped crash on Waters Ave
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Columbus man is dead after he crashed his moped on Waters Ave. April 3.
Officers responded to Waters and 32nd St. around 1:40 p.m. and discovered the driver unresponsive.
The driver who was identified as 64-year-old Frederick Bitner, died shortly after the incident.
The incident remains under investigation.
The initial indication is that Bitner suffered a medical emergency, which resulted in him losing control of the moped and falling onto the sidewalk.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.