1 dead after fatal moped crash on Waters Ave

Waters Ave
Waters Ave(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Columbus man is dead after he crashed his moped on Waters Ave. April 3.

Officers responded to Waters and 32nd St. around 1:40 p.m. and discovered the driver unresponsive.

The driver who was identified as 64-year-old Frederick Bitner, died shortly after the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

The initial indication is that Bitner suffered a medical emergency, which resulted in him losing control of the moped and falling onto the sidewalk.

