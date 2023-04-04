Sky Cams
1 person injured following shooting on Avalon Dr.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened on North Avalon Drive.

The victim is expected to be okay and was taken to the hospital.

