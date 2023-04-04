1 person injured following shooting on Avalon Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened on North Avalon Drive.

The victim is expected to be okay and was taken to the hospital.

SPD is investigating a shooting on N Avalon Dr that resulted in non life threatening injuries to the adult victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) April 4, 2023

