Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

16-year-old injured after shooting on Gwinnett and Wyoming Street

Officers are still investigating what led up to the deaths.
Officers are still investigating what led up to the deaths.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting on Gwinnett and Wyoming Street Tuesday.

The shooting resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 16-year-old boy.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 people injured in early morning crash on I-95 in McIntosh Co.
Max Smith
Waiting for Help: Woman files lawsuit against Wayne Co. EMS after they never show up
I-16
I-16 Eastbound closed just before Dean Forest Road
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Savannah Police investigating death at home on Jamestowne Road

Latest News

West York, Whitaker and Bull St. shut down following construction
West York, Whitaker and Bull St. shut down following courthouse construction
Homelessness in Chatham County
Savannah leaders react to 700 people experiencing homelessness in Chatham Co.
Highway 278 between Bluffton and Hilton Head Island
Eastbound lanes heading onto Hilton Head Island blocked following a crash
THE News at 6
West York, Whitaker and Bull St. shut down following construction