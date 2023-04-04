16-year-old injured after shooting on Gwinnett and Wyoming Street
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting on Gwinnett and Wyoming Street Tuesday.
The shooting resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 16-year-old boy.
SPD is investigating a shooting at Gwinnett/Wyoming that resulted in non life threatening injuries to a 16 year old male. The investigation is ongoing.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) April 4, 2023
