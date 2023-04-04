55 years since Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks the 55th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Civil Rights leader is set to be remembered across the country, but a local leader says it should be about more than just his memory.

In speaking with the chair of an area MLK Observance Committee, her tone was determined. She’s appreciative of commemorations like the bust in Savannah for Dr. King, and says it should be taken one step further.

The chair points out that Dr. King spent time in our area pushing his ideals and change. She says by focusing on education inequities and housing struggles, the civil rights leader made strides that are of extreme benefit to society today... but that work was for not if his messages are not continued.

“Dr. King’s legacy has really just been by some romanticized and even kind of whitewashed in the sense that people forgot exactly what he fought for, and it wasn’t just this grandiose idea of just having a dream and you can kind of rest on that and stop working, it was more so encouraging people to want to continue the work and the legacy because things don’t happen overnight,” said Bridgette Frazier, Chair, Bluffton MLK Observance Committee.

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Town of Bluffton)

The Town of Bluffton, where Frazier is a councilwoman along with the MLK Committee chair, is working to do that all week.

Their first big opportunity for folks to get involved will come Tuesday at their Martyr Day Luncheon and Banquet that starts at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Rotary Community Center of Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton. The committee chair says along with the rest of the week, it’s crucial to not just remember what Martin Luther King Jr. did, but continue to push his mission forward.

“The week-long of events that we’re having is a catalyst to encourage people that the work is not done. Through all of what we’re seeing going on in our country right now, we know that now is not the time to sit on the sidelines and to kind of tap into the spirit of Dr. King and stand up and realize that all it takes is one voice.”

Also this week they’ll have a Community Soup Kitchen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Conversations for Change later that night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a Gullah market on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

