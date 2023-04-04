Ben Carr aims to take the biggest stage in golf

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Masters tournament tees off Thursday, but Augusta National is already a hive of activity.

For the second straight day, Carr teamed up with other Columbus natives in legend, Larry Mize, and Georgia alumni, Russell Henley.

Mize, who is playing in his 40th Masters, wants this piece of advice to stick with Carr the most as he heads to tee box number one on Thursday.

“Just to really enjoy it and trust your talent, believe in it and let it go. I think you need to respect the golf course, but not fear it. We all need to do that. That’s something I told him as well. You have to respect this golf course, but you can’t fear it. You can’t fear it, or else it will be a long week,” 1987 Masters Champion Larry Mize said.

Thanks to that wisdom from the ‘87 Masters Champ. Expect Carr to be in attack mode come Thursday.

“I mean there are definitely shots you want to play conservatively, but he says to take advantage of the opportunities you get. I think that was good for somebody like me to hear who would have come out here and played scared. It’s nice to hear that from him and know that’s how he went about it in his day and I am going to try and do the same,” Ben Carr said.

The Masters tournament is set to begin this Thursday.

