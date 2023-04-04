Day 2 of Masters week underway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - We are into day two of Masters Week and players started their Tuesday practice rounds at 8 a.m.

Some of those players we haven’t seen in a while.

Guys like Dustin Johnson and Cam Smith said they have picked up right where they left off with the players they used to be on Tour with.

Perhaps that is to be expected at Augusta, a place everyone in the field respects too much to overshadow with any personal controversy.

But a lot of these players were good friends in the past, and that doesn’t seem to have changed because of a professional disagreement.

“I spent an hour on the range this afternoon, it was good to see some familiar faces. Lots of laughs and lots of handshakes. And it was really nice, I really wasn’t sure what I was going to expect walking onto the range, but it was good to see some familiar faces and smiles,” Smith said.

“I’m here at the Masters and enjoying this week and this week is all about Augusta. It has nothing to do with where you play at, guys here play all around the world. Not everybody just plays on one spot. For me, all my buddies are still my buddies, I enjoy seeing them because I haven’t seen them that much. It should be a great week and I’m looking forward to it,” Johnson said.

It is interesting that Greg Norman, the face of LIV Golf, was not invited to Augusta this year.

But he did make some comments over the weekend that if one of those LIV players were to win the Masters, all 18 of the league’s players here this week would celebrate together on the 18th green Sunday night.

