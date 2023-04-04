Eastbound lanes heading onto Hilton Head Island blocked following a crash
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - All Eastbound lanes of traffic heading onto Hilton Head Island are blocked following a crash.
Drivers are urged to use a different route.
***TRAFFIC ALERT***— Bluffton Twp FD (@BlufftonFire) April 4, 2023
BTFD is on the scene of a traffic accident on Highway 278 between Bluffton and Hilton Head Island. @bcsopio advises all Eastbound lanes of traffic heading onto Hilton Head Island are blocked. Use caution and expect delays! pic.twitter.com/W7gLoeGOhT
