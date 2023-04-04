Families excited to attend 2023 Masters practice rounds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of smiling faces are at the Masters practice rounds Tuesday.

Disney better watch out because this may actually be the happiest place on Earth.

Now of course when you walk around Augusta National it’s easy to see why so many people are in a good mood many of them just counting their blessings that they get to be here.

That includes the Holloway family who have been waiting for this day for years.

”We won the lottery back in 2020,“ Halloway Family said.

”This is our fourth year getting the lottery tickets but our first year getting to attend. The first year was COVID, the second year the field was split in half and we didn’t make the cut, last year there was a tornado on Tuesday.“

”So we finally made it on our fourth try.”

While that is a great reason to be in a great mood, maybe the reason it seems so happy here is because you can actually see people smiling and not taking in life through the screen of their phones including the Halloway family.

