Foggy morning, warmer afternoon!

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday will be warmer with morning temperatures in the mid 60s.

Plan on patchy fog during the morning commute that might slow you down!

We will see mostly sunny with highs rebounding to the mid 80s. Wednesday will be very similar with highs in the mid 80s once again. Both days just present a very slight chance of a shower. Our stretch of 80 continues on Thursday with even some upper 80s possible during the afternoon. We’ll also have a slight chance of rain on Thursday.

Our rain chances go up Friday into the weekend. High temperatures remain above average, with highs near 80. This weekend will be cooler and potentially damp. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and lower 70s for Easter Sunday.  Have a backup plan for any Easter egg hunts.  Highs will return to the mid to upper 70s on Monday with a slight chance of rain.

Stay tuned as we update these rain chances during the week

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Andrew's noon forecast 4.3